Swiss National Bank Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,088,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 705,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.