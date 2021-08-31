Swiss National Bank Has $1.30 Billion Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 439,300 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of The Walt Disney worth $1,301,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.32. The company had a trading volume of 307,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

