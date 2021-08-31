Swiss National Bank Has $366.98 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $366,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. 62,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,141. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

