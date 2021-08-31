Swiss National Bank Has $536.91 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 318,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Starbucks worth $536,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

