Swiss National Bank Has $541.03 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of The Boeing worth $541,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

