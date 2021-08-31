Swiss National Bank Has $610.15 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183,314 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of United Parcel Service worth $610,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.08. 57,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

