Swiss National Bank Has $705.84 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Shopify worth $705,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 254.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,534.00. 16,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,312.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.56, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

