Swiss National Bank Has $762.37 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Accenture worth $762,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $338.65. The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

