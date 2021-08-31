Swiss National Bank Has $762.45 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,650 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Eli Lilly and worth $762,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.02. 29,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

