Swiss National Bank Has $890.63 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,743,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,250 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Pfizer worth $890,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,513,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,099 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 716,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

