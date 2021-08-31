Swiss National Bank Has $953.90 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 106,881 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Netflix worth $953,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.35. 68,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

