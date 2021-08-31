Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Walmart worth $894,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. 161,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.