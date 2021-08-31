Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of PayPal worth $1,322,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.31. 351,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

