Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Chevron worth $822,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.