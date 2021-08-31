Swiss National Bank Purchases 162,936 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Lowe’s Companies worth $578,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.07. 202,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

