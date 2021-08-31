Swiss National Bank Purchases 170,075 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,214,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $912,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. 407,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.