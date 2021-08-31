Swiss National Bank Purchases 92,129 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Broadcom worth $793,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

