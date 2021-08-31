Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of salesforce.com worth $914,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.39. 186,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.