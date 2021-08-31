Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of salesforce.com worth $914,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.39. 186,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
