Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Booking worth $365,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $33.65 on Tuesday, reaching $2,311.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 226.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

