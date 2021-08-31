Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,775 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $833,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. 116,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.