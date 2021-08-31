Swiss National Bank Sells 17,728 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Charter Communications worth $398,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $818.48. 28,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $816.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $746.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

