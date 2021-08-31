Swiss National Bank Sells 187,750 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Danaher worth $701,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.22. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $327.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

