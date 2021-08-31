Swiss National Bank Sells 320,975 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Medtronic worth $682,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.