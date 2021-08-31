SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Tops $0.0134

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, SWYFT has traded down 49% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $9,444.96 and $4,155.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

