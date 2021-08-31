Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.77

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.77 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,176,577 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.77. The company has a market capitalization of £250.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.