Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.04

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.04 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 159.60 ($2.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 985,224 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Synairgen alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.51. The company has a market capitalization of £309.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.