Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Cowen from $176.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Synaptics stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

