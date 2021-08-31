Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $189.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

