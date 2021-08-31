Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.