Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.
Synaptics stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29.
In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.