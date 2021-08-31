Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA remained flat at $$188.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,225. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

