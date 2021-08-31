SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,463.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.44 million and $11,463.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,375,529 coins and its circulating supply is 119,141,453 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

