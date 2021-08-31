SynLev Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $620,456.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $73,898.25 and approximately $620,456.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

