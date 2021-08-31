Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.39

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Syntropy has a market cap of $187.03 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

