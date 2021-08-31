Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,392 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 5.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. 25,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

