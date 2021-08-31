Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,619 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

