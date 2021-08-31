Syscoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Syscoin has a market cap of $147.65 million and $4.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,058,818 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

