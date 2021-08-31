T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 202,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

