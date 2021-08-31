T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

