T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

