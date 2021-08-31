Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.46 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $473,534.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

