TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €28.99 ($34.11) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.14 and a 200 day moving average of €26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

