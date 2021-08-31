Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Sanders Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 11.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $5,343,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 42,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 297,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $618.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.