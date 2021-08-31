Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,991 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 779,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,172,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

