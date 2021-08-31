Takkt (ETR:TTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.36

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.36 ($15.72) and traded as high as €14.16 ($16.66). Takkt shares last traded at €14.04 ($16.52), with a volume of 25,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of $935.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.92 and its 200-day moving average is €13.36.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

