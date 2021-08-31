Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLIS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of TLIS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). Sell-side analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 100.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

