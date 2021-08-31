Taraxa Price Tops $0.0062 (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Taraxa has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a market cap of $5.35 million and $893,052.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taraxa Coin Profile

TARA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

