Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.