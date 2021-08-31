Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 127,897 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20.

In other news, insider Brian Raven bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

