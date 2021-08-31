Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

TAYD stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.