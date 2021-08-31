Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 1,988 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

